WhatsApp message reactions nearing launch as "reaction notifications" are spotted in the wild

We know that WhatsApp has been working to bring the Instagram DM-like message reactions to the service for quite some time now. The feature was spotted for the first time back in September, and since then, we've seen WhatsApp add features, label, and text related to it here and there.

Now, according to a new report from ever-so-reliable WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is nearing the launch of message reactions. Like all the other features, WhatsApp message reactions would first be available to beta users for testing and then it would make its way to the stable version. The publication has spotted that "reaction notifications" are now available in the beta version of the Android app.

When the message reaction feature is live, users would be able to tap on a message and leave a reaction (emoji) on it, much like Instagram DM. In case a user has an older version of WhatsApp, they’ll receive a message telling them to update their WhatsApp app. The setting spotted today is related to the notification a person would get when someone reacts to their message.

The notification setting is quite simple enough to understand. Whenever message reactions are live and users are able to react to messages, WhatsApp will send a notification whenever someone reacts to a message. Like other notification settings, reaction notifications will be available for both individual chat threads and group chats.

Even though WhatsApp has been actively testing the message reaction feature, there's still no word on when the feature will be available on Android and iOS.

Via: WABetaInfo