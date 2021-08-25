whatsapp self-destruct pocketnow

According to a new report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new messaging feature called message reactions. The feature would allow users to react to a text message using an emoji. Currently, if you have to react with a thumbs-up or smiley face to a message, you can only quote a message to reply. The new ability would allow users to quickly react to a message without quoting it.

The feature is already available in messaging services like Instagram, Twitter, Signal, Slack, and Facebook Messenger. Now, WhatsApp is playing the catchup game making the experience much more streamlined across all Facebook’s messaging apps.

The first evidence of message reactions in WhatsApp was first spotted by WABetainfo. The publication says the feature is currently under testing and will be available in a future update for beta testers. When the feature is live, the users should be able to tap on a message and leave a reaction to it. In case a user has an older version of WhatsApp, they’ll receive a message telling them to update their WhatsApp app.

Other than message reactions, WhatsApp has been developing highly-anticipated multi-device feature behind the scenes. The feature is expected to roll out soon and might bring iPad support as well.

There’s no word on when the message reactions feature would be available in the stable version of the WhatsApp app. But Facebook has experience in message reactions, with Messenger and Instagram DMs both featuring it, so it shouldn’t take that long. What are your thoughts on WhatsApp adding message reactions to the messaging service? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Source: WABetaInfo




