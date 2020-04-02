WhatsApp
Up next
Author
Tags

WhatsApp is used by millions across the world and the app is soon getting some useful features according to details found in the latest beta version.

Using the same account of WhatsApp on two devices simultaneously sounds like a dream. While competitors like Telegram offer the feature, WhatsApp works on a single device at a time. However, that could change soon. The support for multiple device login was discovered in WhatsApp Beta v2.20.110.

Further, the messaging app could get Expiring Messages as well. It will let users set messages to delete after 1 day, 1 week, and 1 month. The feature is said to be made available on both group chats and private chats.

Both features are expected to launch on iOS and Android devices soon.

Source: WABetaInfo

You May Also Like
Dark Sky by Apple

Dark Sky weather app acquired by Apple, discontinued on Android

The branding has already been updated on the website to “Dark Sky by Apple.”
Harry Potter at home

Potterheads! J.K. Rowling has launched a ‘Harry Potter at home’ digital hub

Plus, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone book is being offered for free in the form of an ebook and audiobook

YouTube is working on a TikTok rival called ‘Shorts’ coming later this year

Unlike TikTok which is a standalone app, Shorts will exist as a feature within the YouTube mobile app.