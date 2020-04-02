WhatsApp is used by millions across the world and the app is soon getting some useful features according to details found in the latest beta version.

Using the same account of WhatsApp on two devices simultaneously sounds like a dream. While competitors like Telegram offer the feature, WhatsApp works on a single device at a time. However, that could change soon. The support for multiple device login was discovered in WhatsApp Beta v2.20.110.

Further, the messaging app could get Expiring Messages as well. It will let users set messages to delete after 1 day, 1 week, and 1 month. The feature is said to be made available on both group chats and private chats.

Both features are expected to launch on iOS and Android devices soon.

Source: WABetaInfo