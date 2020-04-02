WhatsApp
Author
Tags

WhatsApp is used by millions across the world and the app is soon getting some useful features according to details found in the latest beta version.

Using the same account of WhatsApp on two devices simultaneously sounds like a dream. While competitors like Telegram offer the feature, WhatsApp works on a single device at a time. However, that could change soon. The support for multiple device login was discovered in WhatsApp Beta v2.20.110.

Further, the messaging app could get Expiring Messages as well. It will let users set messages to delete after 1 day, 1 week, and 1 month. The feature is said to be made available on both group chats and private chats.

Both features are expected to launch on iOS and Android devices soon.

Source: WABetaInfo

You May Also Like
Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ to launch as ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ on April 3 in India

The streaming service will host a virtual red carpet event on April 2 as a prelude to the launch.
Harry Potter at home

Potterheads! J.K. Rowling has launched a ‘Harry Potter at home’ digital hub

Plus, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone book is being offered for free in the form of an ebook and audiobook
Telegram

Telegram now lets you organize chats into folders to make life easier

The folders you make on Telegram’s mobile app are automatically synced and will appear below the hamburger menu on the desktop client.