Up next
Author
Tags

Group video calls have become an indispensable medium for keeping the workflow intact while working from home or simply staying in touch with loved ones in these trying times. To make the process more seamless, WhatsApp has made it easier to start a video call on its mobile app.

Now, tapping on the ‘call’ button in a group chat pulls up a tray where you can select up to three contacts to start a group voice or video call. Earlier, users had to individually add participants while making a group call. The new feature is now live on the WhatsApp app for Android and iOS.

However, the number of people who can participate in a video call is still limited to four. In case you want more people to join a group video call, you can try popular alternatives such as Google Duo, Skype, or Zoom to do so.

You May Also Like
2020 US Samsung Galaxy A series

Samsung launches a range of Galaxy A devices in the US: All you need to know

Here’s all you need to know about the new Galaxy A series phones.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review: ULTRA enough? (video)

There is so much potential with all this hardware, and Samsung’s track record has improved in taking advantage of it through updates over time

A new report says that 5G iPhone lineup is still on scheduled for fall

New reports suggest the new 5G iPhone lineup is still scheduled for September, even though that may also delay future Apple devices