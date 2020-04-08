Group video calls have become an indispensable medium for keeping the workflow intact while working from home or simply staying in touch with loved ones in these trying times. To make the process more seamless, WhatsApp has made it easier to start a video call on its mobile app.

Now, tapping on the ‘call’ button in a group chat pulls up a tray where you can select up to three contacts to start a group voice or video call. Earlier, users had to individually add participants while making a group call. The new feature is now live on the WhatsApp app for Android and iOS.

However, the number of people who can participate in a video call is still limited to four. In case you want more people to join a group video call, you can try popular alternatives such as Google Duo, Skype, or Zoom to do so.