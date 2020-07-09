WhatsApp QR code

Facebook has announced a new feature for WhatsApp that makes it more convenient for businesses to connect with customers on the instant messaging platform. Earlier, users had to manually save the number of a business on their phone before they could start a chat and enquire about the products and services. Well, that hassle ends now.

Businesses can now generate a QR code with contact information that can be displayed at the storefront, product packaging, or billing receipts. This QR code can be scanned by potential customers to directly start a chat with a business on WhatsApp. Facebook says when users scan a business’ QR code, it “will open a chat with an optional pre-populated message created by the business to start the conversation.”

Moreover, one can now share catalogs and individual items as links on websites and other social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. Starting today, the new QR code feature and catalog link are available for businesses across the globe that use the WhatsApp Business app or WhatsApp Business API.

Source: Facebook

You May Also Like
Facebook is shutting down its Pinterest-wannabe app called Hobbi
The Hobbi app was launched by Facebook’s experimental projects division in February and is being killed rather quickly due to low user engagement.
Gmail gets Split View multitasking support on iPad
The feature is now widely available to all iPad users with a Gmail account and does not require any admin control.
Instagram now lets all users pin comments to the top of their feed post
The pinned comments will help set the tone of the conversation by highlighting the positive responses and making it easier to manage negative reactions.