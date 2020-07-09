Facebook has announced a new feature for WhatsApp that makes it more convenient for businesses to connect with customers on the instant messaging platform. Earlier, users had to manually save the number of a business on their phone before they could start a chat and enquire about the products and services. Well, that hassle ends now.

Businesses can now generate a QR code with contact information that can be displayed at the storefront, product packaging, or billing receipts. This QR code can be scanned by potential customers to directly start a chat with a business on WhatsApp. Facebook says when users scan a business’ QR code, it “will open a chat with an optional pre-populated message created by the business to start the conversation.”

Moreover, one can now share catalogs and individual items as links on websites and other social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. Starting today, the new QR code feature and catalog link are available for businesses across the globe that use the WhatsApp Business app or WhatsApp Business API.

Source: Facebook