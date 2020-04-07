The last thing we need in these trying times is misinformation. Remember the 5G-coronavirus conspiracy that has led to 5G towers being torched? To curb this trend, WhatsApp has now limited message forwards to one chat at a time.

You can now forward a message to just one chat (individual or group) at a time, and this is applicable globally. Of course, you can choose to forward a message to more people, but you’ll now have to do so one by one for each person or group.

This may not essentially stop the spread of misinformation or conspiracy theories related to the coronavirus pandemic. However, WhatsApp’s latest move will definitely slow the pace at which misleading content is shared on the instant messaging platform.

Source: WhatsApp