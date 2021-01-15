WhatsApp is reportedly working on replacing its Archived Chats feature. It is working on a Read Later feature, which will keep all chats added to this list muted. Further, you won’t get notified of these chats to reduce frequent interruptions. You can put the chats and groups that are not important in the Read Later section and clean up your WhatsApp home page to make it less cluttered and organized.

The new feature was reported by WABetaInfo. These improvements were part of the WhatsApp beta on Android. The new WhatsApp for Android beta v2.21.2.2 has instances of the Read Later feature is slated to debut in a future update. In November, WhatsApp for iOS beta v2.20.130.16 also had this feature’s mention. However, as of now, it is under development. Hence, you won’t be able to see it even if you install the latest beta. This beta is expected to roll out to more beta users once it is ready for testing, before making it available to all commercial users.

As per the report, the new Read Later feature will be at the same position as Archived Chats. It is situated above the chat list. If you tap on the button, it will introductory banner that explains what it is about, “To reduce interruptions, chats with new messages stay here and you won’t get any notifications.” The message reads, “All chats are muted to reduce interruptions.” The tracker also notes that WhatsApp is working on improving this function. Plus, the update brings a persistent message that will be located at the top of the Read Later for users to be aware of what is its functionality exactly.

Currently, WhatsApp is also said to be working to let users try anticipated multi-device support. This feature will allow users to login from multiple devices to the same account. That said, the company hasn’t officially shared any information on the feature’s existence.