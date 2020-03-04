A new software update will allow you to use WhatsApp in dark mode in your Android device. This new feature will allegedly help you reduce battery consumption, and it’s also said to be easier on the eyes. This feature has already been available for some time in iOS, but it has finally made its way to Android smartphones today.

WhatsApp has announced its new dark mode in a blog post, saying that it’s the most requested feature from its users everywhere. To activate his dark mode, you have to go to system settings and activate system-wide dark mode if you have Android 10. If you have Android 9 Pie or earlier, you have to go to the settings section in WhatsApp, then Chats > Theme > and select “Dark.” This new option will change the app’s interface to a dark background, but the functionality of it will be the same.

Source Android Authority

Via WhatsApp Blog