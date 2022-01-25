WhatsApp update for iPhone brings support for Focus Mode, new voice recording features, and more

WhatsApp for iPhone has been updated to version 22.2.75 which brings a number of new features and fixes. One of the main features that the update brings is the support for iOS 15's Focus Mode. In iOS 15, Apple added a new feature called Focus Mode which allows users to filter notifications and apps based on what they want to focus on. They can selectively allow people to send notifications and make calls to them while blocking all the other non-important notifications/calls.

WhatsApp version 22.2.75 brings the support for Focus Mode which means select WhatsApp users will still be able to message you on the messaging service even when you have set a Focus mode. You can set a Focus Mode by going into iOS 15's Settings → Focus.

Another feature that the new WhatsApp update for iOS brings is the ability to pause and resume voice recording messages. Now, when you're in the voice recording mode, you can choose to pause it in between and continue recording from there. The function has been under testing since the October of last year and has finally made it to the public version.

WhatsApp has plans to launch even more features in the future. The company has been testing its 'Message Reactions' feature for quite a while and it looks like the feature could also debut soon. The messaging service is also testing a new call screen UI and the Community feature on iPhone.

WhatsApp says the features will roll out to the public in the coming days. So, it might take a little while before these features show up on your WhatsApp iOS app. What are your thoughts on the new WhatsApp features for iOS? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: 9to5Mac