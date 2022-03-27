WhatsApp update brings support for several iOS 15 features

Just a few days after bringing the new iOS 15-like Contact UI screen, WhatsApp has updated its app to bring full iOS 15 support. iOS 15 was released by Apple back in September 2021, however, WhatsApp had never updated the app to fully support the latest iPhone operating system. WABetainfo now claims that the app with version number 22.7.0.76 brings official support for the latest iOS update, bringing some changes to the interface and a bunch of new features.

First and foremost, WhatsApp now supports iOS 15's notification system. The app's notification now shows the profile photo of the sender (or the group chat), the name of the sender, and more. The notification now also specifies if the sender is replying to your specific message (which comes in handy, especially in group chats). Check out what WhatsApp notifications look like on iOS 15 here:

Another visual change that the new WhatsApp version brings is the navigation bar of the app. Now, if there are no UI elements close to the navigation bar, the bar looks totally dark. The same applies to the app's settings as well. However, the app's navigation bar looks the same as before (icons with a greyish background) if there are some UI elements near it.

The update also supports Focus Mode, however, we couldn't get it to work just yet. The publication says WhatsApp will release more features in a future update. The company is also rolling out the multi-device feature to stable users (both Android and iOS) along with the new update. Have you installed the latest WhatsApp update on your iPhone? How does the new notification look improve your experience? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: WABetaInfo