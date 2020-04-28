WhatsApp
The fact that WhatsApp is working on increasing the number of people who can instantly group video or voice chat has been rumored for quite some time, with recent reports becoming more and more frequent, especially with the ongoing worldwide situation.

If you’re an iPhone user, there’s an update available for you which does just that. You will be able to join voice and video calls with a total number of participants now being raised to eight, granted they all use the latest version of the app, which is 2.20.50 (and subsequent ones).

The new app also brings some “visual improvements for iOS 13 users”, with “updated message action menu” being the one highlighted by the developer on the app description.

If you’re running Android, at the time of publishing this article, you’re not yet able to benefit from these features, but a new version should be out really soon.

