WhatsApp group calling for voice and video is now live, supports up to four people

WhatsApp users have been enjoying voice and video calls for more than two years. As a matter of fact, according to WhatsApp, people enjoyed it so much that they have spent over 2 billion minutes on calls per day. That’s a lot of words. As of today, users will be able to enjoy group calling for both voice and video sessions.

The feature is limited to up to four people in a group, but that should really be enough. The procedure is rather simple: you need to initiate voice or video call like you would normally do with a person, then add participants for more people to join.

If you were wondering, WhatsApp reassures you that these group calls are end-to-end encrypted too. Apparently, you shouldn’t worry about the quality of service either, as WhatsApp “designed calling to work reliably around the world in different network conditions”.

The feature is currently being rolled out to both Android and iOS users, so make sure to update to the latest version once availble in your Store.

In the meantime, use WhatsApp (or any other messaging app) wisely, and carefully, especially while driving. A recent study from Finland reveals that WhatsApp is the most used application by drivers while behind the wheel.