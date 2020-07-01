WhatsApp has introduced a host of new features that will arrive for users over the course of the next few weeks. The first, and probably the most demanded one, is support for animated stickers. The sticker packs that we see in the teaser video below resemble those in Telegram, but their arrival is definitely a good news.

Another cool feature that is making its way to the Facebook-owned instant messaging app is QR code for contacts. You can now add a person to your contacts list by just scanning their unique QR code, something that many will appreciate due to the convenience it brings. Additionally, dark mode is now available on WhatsApp’s web and desktop client.

Also, if the 8-person tiled view in a group video call looks cramped and you want to focus on one person’s video feed, just tap and hold to expand it in full-screen view. Also, group chats with 8 or fewer participants now show a dedicated video button to start a video call with just one tap. Lastly, the status feature is now available on KaiOS, which mostly powers feature phones running a limited selection of apps.