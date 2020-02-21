WhatsApp for iPhone has received a new beta update that brings Dark Mode to all users registered in the TestFlight program. The update, which carries the build number 2.20.30.25, only enables Dark Mode on iPhones running iOS 13 or a later build.

In addition to Dark Mode, the fresh beta update also introduces an Advanced Search Mode. It allows users to search for content such as photos, GIFs, audio, video, and documents based on their file type.

Moreover, the context menu with haptic touch support has also made its way to WhatsApp for iPhone with the latest update. In case you want to try out the updated beta build, you’re out of luck, as the TestFlight beta program is currently running at full capacity.

Source: WABetaInfo