Image credit: WABetaInfo
Author
Tags

WhatsApp for iPhone has received a new beta update that brings Dark Mode to all users registered in the TestFlight program. The update, which carries the build number 2.20.30.25, only enables Dark Mode on iPhones running iOS 13 or a later build.

In addition to Dark Mode, the fresh beta update also introduces an Advanced Search Mode. It allows users to search for content such as photos, GIFs, audio, video, and documents based on their file type.

Moreover, the context menu with haptic touch support has also made its way to WhatsApp for iPhone with the latest update. In case you want to try out the updated beta build, you’re out of luck, as the TestFlight beta program is currently running at full capacity.

Source: WABetaInfo

You May Also Like

YouTube TV will soon include HBO, Cinemax and HBO Max to its service

YouTube TV will have a great addition in spring, when they include HBO, Cinemax and HBO Max from Warner Media to their services

Apple might let users set third-party apps as default over in-house options

Apple is reportedly discussing the ability to let users set a third-party email and browser app as default over Mail and safari respectively.

Amazon has some interesting deals on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and more

Today’s Amazon deals are hot! You can find several great smartphones on sale, including the Samsung Galaxy S10+, Google Pixel 4 and more