WhatsApp has been working hard behind the scenes. Yesterday, we got to learn about the new message reactions and redesigned chat bubbles coming to the instant messaging app. Ever-so-reliable WABetaInfo has now reported that even more features are coming to WhatsApp, and the first one is custom privacy settings.

Currently, you can only set custom privacy settings for WhatsApp Status. Under the Privacy settings of the WhatsApp app, you can choose to share Status with with ‘Contacts Except.’ However, those settings are not available for Last Seen, Profile Photo, and About. According to the WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing the ability to exclude specific contacts in these settings as well.

The feature is not available in the stable, or even beta, version of the app yet. If, and when, this feature makes through, you’ll be able to hide your ‘Last Seen’ time from a handful of people without disabling it altogether. Currently, there is an option to hide your ‘Last Seen’ but if you enable it, it hides the time stamp from all of the users. The same is coming to Profile Photo and About settings as well.

The instant messaging service seems to be catching up with Telegram, who’s had this feature for quite a while now. Anyway, new features incoming means good for the end-user. What are your thoughts on WhatsApp bringing new privacy features? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Source: WABetaInfo