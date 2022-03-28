WhatsApp could soon let you share media files as big as 2GB

WhatsApp has been working hard to improve its app experience on Android and iOS. The company recently rolled out support for several iOS 15 features and has been testing features polls, new call screen UI, and message reactions. A new report from WABetaInfo has now detailed that the company is also working to bring the ability to share files as big as 2GB.

Currently, you can only share files that are less than 100MB on WhatsApp. Other messaging apps, such as Telegram, allow users to send files as large as 1.5GB in size. The functionality to send large files has been requested by WhatsApp users for a long time now, and it looks like the company has finally heard its users.

A new report from WABetaInfo reveals that the Android beta app version 2.22.8.6 (and 2.22.8.7 on iOS) allows users to send media files as large as 2GB. The ability to share files under 2GB is only limited to certain users in South America for now. WABetaInfo says that there is no word if the company is planning to expand the test to other regions.

Even though the functionality is fairly limited, it could be expanded to other regions soon as this is one of the highly requested features of WhatsApp users. What are your thoughts on WhatsApp allowing users to send files as big as 2GB? Will this feature be of any use to you? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: WABetaInfo | Via: Android Police