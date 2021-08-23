The way WhatsApp ensures proper operation of its end-to-end encryption is by having users set up the service on their phone as the “main” device. Its next-generation encryption though, as announced last month, could bring multi-device connection without the need of having a smartphone as the main device.

This comes hot on the heels of a recent announcement that would finally allow migration of chats between Android and iOS.

According to recent tweets from WABetaInfo, which takes a look at beta versions of the app and tries to spot upcoming changes that make it to the public, WhatsApp could soon be available for the iPad and other Android tablets.

The tweets clarify that these are not web apps, but likely native WhatsApp applications. Users will be able to use these tablets as “linked devices” to a WhatsApp account, a first for the service.

Clarification also arrived on the functionality of these upcoming WhatsApp for iPad and Android tablet apps, in that they will be able to function independently of a phone and be able to run even if the smartphone is offline.

Before you get too excited, WhatsApp for iPad and Android tablets might take a while to become publicly available. WABetaInfo claims that the “future updates” are in the works, but there’s no definite info on when they will become available. Whenever they do, you can take your chats to the bigger screen.

Source: Twitter

Via: Engadget