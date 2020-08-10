WhatsApp
WhatsApp is way behind the competition when it comes to cross-platform syncing of chats. It is one of those things that worry people while switching from Android to iOS or vice versa. However, WhatsApp could finally be working on letting you sync chats between platforms.

The latest development comes from WABetaInfo that claims WhatsApp is finally working on the feature in the background. The publication notes that WhatsApp is working to let you use the same account on different devices. It could allow users to work with the same account on four different devices at the same time.

When the functionality is available, the company will also build an option to let you sync chat between devices. However, it may require you to use a Wi-Fi connection as the you’ll require a lot of data for uploading and downloading all your chats, photos, videos, and other shared content.

