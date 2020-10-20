WhatsApp could soon bring its video call and voice call feature to the web client, says a new report. To recall, this feature was recently spotted on the web client with version 2.2043.7. The new feature is in beta as of now. This suggests that the company could soon be rolling it out to public. WhatsApp voice and video calls are already available on Android and iOS apps. It is time for the web client to catch up.

WABetainfo that tracks WhatsApp features shared that the latest update to WhatsApp’s desktop client with version 2.2043.7 has integrated support for voice and video calls. The feature is currently in beta, but that didn’t stop the guys at WABetainfo from testing it out and sharing a few screenshots of the same.

When you get a call on WhatsApp while using the web client, a pop-up window appears with options for receiving and rejecting the call. Plus, there’s an ‘Ignore’ option at the bottom. If you happen to make a call, a small pop-up appears. It comes with options for starting video, mute, decline, and more settings. Moreover, the new update has support for group voice and video calls as well. However, the report states that this feature was not available to test and will be added to the desktop client soon.

The new feature will make lives easier for WhatsApp users as they will not have o switch back and forth between their work desktop / laptop and their phone. As of now, you can only receive and reply to messages on WhatsApp’s desktop client. The new feature will make the experience better.

WhatsApp is also said to be working on letting you sync chats between platforms. WhatsApp could be working to let you use the same account on different devices. However, the company hasn’t shared anything officially. We’ll have to wait for the public version to roll out.