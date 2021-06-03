WhatsApp is way behind when it comes to cross-platform syncing of chats since the feature is already offered by the competition. The feature was recently spotted in Android beta that suggested the messaging app could bring a WhatsApp Web Beta release to let users try anticipated multi-device support. Now, it is confirmed that the multi-device support feature will be entering public beta in the coming months. This will allow users to access their accounts from up to four linked devices.

The news comes from an interview between WABetaInfo and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and WhatsApp head Will Cathcart (via Tha Verge). While the WhatsApp official stopped short of confirming reports that WhatsApp has an iPad app, he confirmed that WhatsApp is working on multi-device support. Apart from this feature, Zukerberg said that the messaging service will be adding a new “view once” feature. It will allow users to send texts and media that disappear after it has been viewed.

WhatsApp will also be expanding its disappearing messages feature, which currently allows messages to be deleted after a set period of time. Further, an improved and new “disappearing mode” will soon let you turn on disappearing messages across all chats. The company official also confirmed that WhatsApp multi-device login will not compromise the end-to-end encryption offered by the service.

“It’ll still be end-to-end encrypted,” Zuckerberg wrote. “It’s been a big technical challenge to get all your messages and content to sync properly across devices even when your phone battery dies, but we’ve solved this and we’re looking forward to getting it out soon!”

However, the company hasn’t mentioned a rollout date for the new features yet. That said, Cathcart mentioned that multi-device support will be entering public beta “in the next month or two.”