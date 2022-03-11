We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Security & Privacy

This browser extension from WhatsApp lets you verify if your chats are safe

By Sanuj Bhatia March 11, 2022, 10:05 am
whatsapp web extension security Source: WhatsApp

WhatsApp has announced a new web browser extension in partnership with Cloudflare called 'Code Verify' that aims to improve the security of the WhatsApp web. WhatsApp says that there has been a significant increase in the number of WhatsApp web users in the past few years and it plans to add 'add additional layers of security' to improve that experience.

Code Verify makes sure that the code of the WhatsApp Web you are using hasn’t been tampered with. How Code Verify basically works is by comparing the hash of the code running in your web browser to the hash of the code held by a third-party service — Cloudflare in this case. The process of verification is automated and you don't really need to know the technical know-how of the verification process.

There are many factors that could weaken the security of a web browser that don’t exist in the mobile app space, such as browser extensions. [...] But today, that’s changing, as Code Verify is bringing even more security to WhatsApp Web.

To verify if your WhatsApp web environment is safe or not, you'll need to install the Code Verify extension from your browser's web store — Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. You don't need to do anything else apart from this. A red-light system would appear on your web browser indicating if the WhatsApp web has been compromised or not — red for safe, yellow for issues, and so on.

whatsapp code verify Source: WhatsApp

The tool seems quite interesting and useful — especially for those who WhatsApp for official purposes and work. Code Verify is only available for Chrome and Microsoft Edge right now. Support for Firefox and Safari is coming soon. WHat are your thoughts on Code Verify? Let us know in the comments section below!

