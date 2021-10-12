WhatsApp is always working to bring more and more features to its app. Just yesterday, a report claimed WhatsApp is working to build its own social media function called Community. Now, a new report from ever-so-reliable WABetaInfo claims that in addition to rolling out encrypted cloud backups to the users, WhatsApp is working to bring granular control to the user over which things should be included in a WhatsApp cloud backup.

The latest WhatsApp version 2.21.21.5 beta for Android brings a new screen in the backup section of the app. Now, with the help of this section, you can exclude specific types of media, such as audio notes or documents, from a cloud backup. The report says this feature is currently under development but will be available to all the users “in a future update.”

In addition to finding the feature, WABetaInfo speculates that WhatsApp backups on Android will start counting against Google Drive storage. Currently, WhatsApp cloud backup on Android does not count against the Google Drive storage of the user. However, with the introduction of such a feature, WhatsApp may start counting Google Drive storage against the WhatsApp cloud backup. The report says that the messaging service may switch to a “limited plan” that will give users up to 2,000MB of data. After this 2,000MB storage fills up, it will count against the Google Drive storage.

However, this is all speculation at this point.

In addition to changes to cloud backups, WhatsApp is making some changes to audio recording as well. Currently, when you record an audio message on WhatsApp, you’re not able to stop or pause the recording in between. According to a separate report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon allow its users to pause the voice recording midway. The publication shared a video of how the feature would work as well.

Via: WABetaInfo 1,2