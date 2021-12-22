WhatsApp call screen UI redesign in the works

WhatsApp has been hard at work this year, and the popular messenger added several minor improvements and new features to its platform, some borrowed from Facebook Messenger and other media apps. The user interface has also received a number of small changes over time, and according to a new find, the company might want to make a visual overhaul for the voice calls.

Spotted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp seems to be testing a new interface for voice calls. The functionality of the screen appears to be identical to the old screen (left), including the speaker, camera, microphone, and hang-up button. The new interface (right) has all of the same controls, but the call screen itself is placed separately in its own rounded gray square. The contact’s person is still placed in a circular shape in the center, with the phone number showing up on top, and the time spent underneath it.

The new interface looks slightly more modern, and it keeps up with the rounded looks, which have become the new trend over the past few years. The bright green color also makes it easier to see who you’re talking to, and the layout overall appears to make it easier and more pleasing to the eye to look at the call screen.

WhatsApp has also recently started hiding the “Last Seen” activity status from people who aren’t on your contact list to prevent strangers from seeing when you’re online. The messenger platform will also let you preview your voice recordings before sending them away to your friends.

The feature was tested oniOS, but WABetaInfo claims that it will also make it to Android. We don’t know when this will start rolling out to people, and the redesign doesn’t appear to be public just yet, so we might have to hold our breath and wait a little longer until it becomes available.