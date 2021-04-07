WhatsApp is now enabling businesses to create and manage their catalog from WhatsApp Web or desktop clients. Up until now, the feature was available only on mobile devices. Business owners can now hide unavailable items from their catalog and show those items again when they are back in stock via the web and desktop WhatsApp clients. The changes are aimed to enhance the business experience on WhatsApp.

Since businesses often use computers to manage their inventory, WhatsApp is now enabling them to create and manage their catalog from the platform’s web and desktop clients. “This will be extremely helpful for businesses with big inventories like a restaurant or clothing store so they can manage their catalog from a bigger screen,” says the company. The latest set of features is now available to all WhatsApp Business app users.

While the company is allowing businesses to manage their catalog from desktop, it has also brought the option to hide specific items from a catalog. However, these items can be brought back when they are back in stock. For the unaware, the catalog feature was introduced by WhatsApp back in late 2019. The company says more than 8 million business catalogs are present on its platform.

To hide an item from a catalog on WhatsApp, you need to go to Settings > Business tools > Catalog. You will see all the items listed in the catalog of your choice. You can now hide the item(s) by tapping the more options (three dots) icon and then going to Hide > HIDE. These can also be hidden in bulk by pressing and holding one of the items you want to hide until the green checkmark appears and then tapping the other items you want to be hidden. You can then unhide items by going to the product detail page and selecting Unhide > UNHIDE after tapping the more options icon.