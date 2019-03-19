Android

WhatsApp beta features reverse image search, in-app browser

If you’re using the WhatsApp beta on Android, you’ll be noticing a couple of changes to the messaging app in version 2.19.74.

For one, according to WABetaInfo, the app looks to be utilizing some sort of WebView implementation. The browser apparently blocks screenshot and video captures —it’s not clear if this will carry over to the final version and that’s if this feature ends up heading to the public — and also implements safeguards to block users from accessing potential malicious webpages.

However, one feature — which we presume the site reported on but, for some reason, decided to remove any mention of — relayed through The Verge, might prove more useful in circles where manipulated images circulate wildly: an ability to reverse image search through Google’s engine.

Skeptical users have been aided in efforts to cut the spread of false information including forwarding limits and cash rewards from WhatsApp on spotting rumormongers.

As always, iOS users will have to hang tight.

