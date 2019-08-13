WhatsApp beta for Android introduces fingerprint lock feature

iPhone users are already able to use biometric authentication through Face ID or Touch ID to lock WhatsApp functionality and add an extra layer of security for your private conversations, and it looks like the feature will be part of the next major update for the Android client.

The WhatsApp beta version v2.19.221 already has fingerprint unlock features, so we expect it to roll out to devices once the feature is properly tested and included in the app refresh. In order to enable it, users will have to navigate to the Settings inside WhatsApp, hit Account, select Privacy, and tap on Fingerprint Lock.

Additionally, users will be able to hide notifications as well in order to protect the privacy of their chats. Once enabled, the WhatsApp app won’t open unless the user confirms via fingerprint that he is the owner of the device.