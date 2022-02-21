We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

WhatsApp begins testing new voice call UI with waveforms & more

By Sanuj Bhatia February 21, 2022, 5:00 am
WhatsApp has been working hard to improve the app experience on mobile. The company is said to be working on many features: Communities, message reactions, 2-day message delete time, chat transfer from Android to iOS, and much more. Now, the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iPhone shows that the company is working to bring a revamped call screen UI to the app.

The report comes from the reliable WhatsApp source WABetaInfo. It shows that a new call screen UI is under testing which will soon be available on WhatsApp's stable iOS app version. The screenshot shows that the upcoming WhatsApp update will enable voice waveforms during group calls. With this, you'll be able to clearly see who is speaking during a call.

WhatsApp new voice call ui Source: WABetaInfo

In addition to voice waveform during audio calls, WhatsApp is also bringing new wallpapers for the calls. However, it is not possible to edit the call wallpapers at the moment. The company is also known to be working on indicators for end-to-end encryption.

For now, the new call screen UI is only available in the WhatsApp beta version for iOS. It is expected that the new UI will be available in the stable version soon. Share your thoughts on the new call UI in the comment section below!

Source: WABetaInfo | Via: 9to5Mac

