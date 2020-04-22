WhatsApp stickers
New WhatsApp stickers called ‘Together at Home’ have been introduced by the messaging app. It has partnered with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to create these stickers. They reflect the feelings and emotions that people across the globe are going through at the moment.

The new WhatsApp stickers English, Arabic, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish. These reflect all the moods during this period of staying indoors.

On of the stickers show a man with a laptop wearing pyjamas depicting the new ‘work from home’ culture. Another one promotes social distancing through stickers that depict an ‘air high five’ and ‘group video calling’.

Via: Gadgets360

