WhatsApp stickers
Author
Tags

New WhatsApp stickers called ‘Together at Home’ have been introduced by the messaging app. It has partnered with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to create these stickers. They reflect the feelings and emotions that people across the globe are going through at the moment.

The new WhatsApp stickers English, Arabic, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish. These reflect all the moods during this period of staying indoors.

On of the stickers show a man with a laptop wearing pyjamas depicting the new ‘work from home’ culture. Another one promotes social distancing through stickers that depict an ‘air high five’ and ‘group video calling’.

Via: Gadgets360

You May Also Like

WhatsApp makes it easier to make a group video call

Instead of adding participants one by one, WhatsApp users can now select all group call members in one go before starting the group voice or video call.

Google Chat replaces Hangouts Chat in support docs, also appears in trademark filing

Google’s trademark application submitted before the USPTO clearly defines Google Chat as an instant messaging platform for exchanging media.

Samsung’s new app for Galaxy Watch Active 2 enables blood pressure monitoring

The app has been certified by South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) and can be marketed as Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) solution.