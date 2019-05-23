This is how WhatsApp ads will look like once they roll out in 2020

Facebook realized last year that WhatsApp needs to make more money, so the company decided to implement WhatsApp ads. Originally rumored for 2019, it’s a small relief to find out that they will only be coming in 2020. The company showed off how those ads will look like at its Facebook Marketing Summit 2019, held in the Netherlands this week.

As Olivier Ponteville and Matt Navarra pointed out on Twitter (bottom of this post), the WhatsApp ads will be shown in Statuses (Stories), and will start rolling out in 2020. As you can see in the images below, they look exactly like any other Status/Story update on WhatsApp, but instead of displaying the person’s name, they display the advertiser. You will be able to swipe up on the ad, just like on Instagram, in order to find out more about the product or service.

Since the move has been officially confirmed, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. Keep enjoying your ad-free WhatsApp experience while you can!

WhatsApp will bring Stories Ads in its status product in 2020. #FMS19 pic.twitter.com/OI3TWMmfKj — Olivier Ponteville (@Olivier_Ptv) May 21, 2019