Lately, WhatsApp has been adding new features to its app. It started rolling out the QR codes feature in the latest iOS beta. Now, the company has added to feature for Android beta users.

The QR code feature is now available on WhatsApp Beta v2.20.171. It can be accessed from the Profile section within the Settings menu. You can share the code with your friends to scan it and get your number.

You can also scan your friends’ QR codes to add them to your contacts. Moreover, WhatsApp allows you to reset your QR codes as well.

The feature is still available only on the beta version. However, we expect it to roll out to the stable version soon.

Source: Fonearena