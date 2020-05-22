WhatsApp

Lately, WhatsApp has been adding new features to its app. It started rolling out the QR codes feature in the latest iOS beta. Now, the company has added to feature for Android beta users.

The QR code feature is now available on WhatsApp Beta v2.20.171. It can be accessed from the Profile section within the Settings menu. You can share the code with your friends to scan it and get your number.

You can also scan your friends’ QR codes to add them to your contacts. Moreover, WhatsApp allows you to reset your QR codes as well.

The feature is still available only on the beta version. However, we expect it to roll out to the stable version soon.

Source: Fonearena

You May Also Like
iQOO Z1
Here’s how the iQOO Z1 looks like, pricing leaked as well
It will come in at least two color variants.
TCL 10 Pro Review
The TCL 10 Pro has a ton of features and capabilities and it’s under $500.
Nubia Red Magic 5G Transparent Edition
You can now pre-order the transparent Nubia Red Magic 5G
It doesn’t have a transparent back.