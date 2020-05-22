WhatsApp

Lately, WhatsApp has been adding new features to its app. It started rolling out the QR codes feature in the latest iOS beta. Now, the company has added to feature for Android beta users.

The QR code feature is now available on WhatsApp Beta v2.20.171. It can be accessed from the Profile section within the Settings menu. You can share the code with your friends to scan it and get your number.

You can also scan your friends’ QR codes to add them to your contacts. Moreover, WhatsApp allows you to reset your QR codes as well.

The feature is still available only on the beta version. However, we expect it to roll out to the stable version soon.

Source: Fonearena

You May Also Like
iQOO Z1
iQOO Z1 with Dimensity 1000+ SoC announced in China
The price starts at 2198 yuan (~ US$ 309 / Rs 23,400).
Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ is getting a new Aura Blue color option
…in the Netherlands.
Sony sold a record low 0.4 million smartphones in 2020’s first quarter
The road ahead for Sony’s smartphone business is going to be even more difficult, as the coronavirus pandemic cripples global supply and sales channels.