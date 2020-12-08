Facebook added the option to directly shop from chats on WhatsApp in October. It aimed to to help small businesses who have been most impacted in this time. At that time, the company said that it will expand ways for people to check out available products and make purchases right from a chat. Now, Facebook is adding another option to make the shopping experience more immersive of the chat app. The company has introduced carts to WhatsApp.

“Carts are great when messaging businesses that typically sell multiple items at once, like a local restaurant or clothing store,” wrote the company in its blog post. Carts will allow people to browse a catalog, select multiple products, and send the order as one message to the business. It will in turn help businesses to keep track of order inquiries, manage requests from customers, and close sales. Hence, easing the experience for both the shopper and the seller.

To use carts, one needs to simply find the items they want and tap “add to cart”. Once your cart is complete, send it as a message to the business. To view the cart, you can tap on the VIEW CART option to see all the products added to your cart. You can tap on ADD MORE if you wish to navigate back to the catalog to continue adding more products. Furthermore, you can also edit the quantity for each product added to your cart.

After editing your cart, you can send it to the seller as a WhatsApp message. Once sent, you will be able to see the details of your order by tapping on the VIEW CART button in your chat window with the seller. The WhatsApp cart update is going live around the world today.