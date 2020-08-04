We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

WhatsApp has long been on the radar of law enforcement authorities for facilitating the spread of misinformation via its platform, something that is easily accomplished via mass forwarded messages. In a bid to combat the spread of misleading information and allow users to check the veracity of a forwarded message, WhatsApp has introduced a web search tool.

Users will now see a magnifying glass icon alongside a forwarded message. Tapping on it copies the message text and performs a quick web search in the default browser on their phone. Once there, users can read and find out if the information shared in the forwarded message is true or if it is just a hoax.

WhatsApp says that the message is uploaded directly on the browser and that the company doesn’t see its content. The new web search feature in WhatsApp is now rolling out for users in Brazil, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, UK and the US. It is available on the WhatsApp app for Android and iOS, as well as the desktop client.

You May Also Like
OnePlus
Future mid-range OnePlus phones imagined in video
One of these phones could be heading to the US.
Motorola Edge goes up for pre-order in the US with a $200 limited-time discount
You can pre-order the Motorola Edge at $499.99 from the company’s official website, Best Buy and B&H, with shipments expected to begin on July 31
The Google Pixel 4, Apple’s latest iPad Air and more on sale today
Today’s deals include come from Amazon, where we find the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, the latest iPad Air and more devices on sale