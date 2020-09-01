Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung teased the launch of its second phone-cum-tablet foldable device, the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G alongside the Galaxy Note20 series. But it left the details to be unveiled at UnPacked 2, the foldable phone’s own event. Now, the company has officially released the phone and announced its specifications, price, and availability. While most of the details were already known, the battery size on the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G remained a mystery. However, we finally have all the details.

What’s the battery size on the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery, which is slightly bigger than its predecessor. To recall, the Galaxy Fold was announced with a battery capacity of 4,380mAh. The new foldable phone supports 25W fast charging, which is better than the 15W present on the first-gen Galaxy Fold. However, the latter supports 15W wireless charging but the new phone comes with 11W wireless charging.

As for other features, the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G features a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity O display on the main screen with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The new phone features a more modern design with its 6.2-inch screen. In contrast, the Galaxy Fold features a small 4.6-inch display.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s top 5G SoC, the Snapdragon 865 Plus, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which is non-expandable. It sports a triple rear camera setup where all sensors are of 12MP. The primary 12MP camera has f/1.8 aperture, 1.8micron size and supports OIS. It is accompanied by a 12MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens. You can check out all the specifications below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G specifications

DisplayMain: 7.6″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity O,
2208 x 1768 pixels, 120Hz
Cover: 6.2″ Super AMOLED
2260 x 816 pixels, 60Hz
SoCSnapdragon 865 Plus
RAM12GB LPDDR5
Storage256GB, no expansion slot
CamerasRear: 12MP main, f/1.8 with OIS
12MP ultrawide, f/2.2
12MP telephoto, f/2.4

Front: 10MP, f/2.2
Cover camera: 10MP, f/2.2
Battery4500mAh
Wireless charging: 11W
Wired charging: 25W
OSAndroid 10
SizeUnfolded: 159.2 x 128.2 x 6.9/6.0mm
Folded: 159.2 x 68 x 16.8/13.8mm
Weight282 grams
ColorsMystic Bronze, Mystic Black
Other5G, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi a/b/g/n/ac/ax
side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Water resistance: No
