Four cameras and more: see what’s inside the RED Hydrogen One

A 4,510mAh battery, four cameras and a whole lot more.

Fans of cinematography manufacturer RED are getting a look inside its first smartphone. The company has filed documents with the FCC to certify that the Hydrogen One falls under radiofrequency output regulations.

The company, which can request most of those materials to come under confidentiality for a certain period, has decided to leave a few things open for public viewing such as photos of the interior and exterior of the device as well as what we’re guessing to be a USB Power Delivery-compliant charger. The FCC ID label suggests that there the phone will be sold with 128GB of storage.

 

An excerpt of the user manual has also been posted telling prospective owners on how to view pictures in 2D and 3D — RED founder Jim Jannard said that the Hydrogen One had undergone a setback to allow for 4-View holographic shooting.

Much of these details were already revealed earlier either by Jannard himself or through a couple of errant leaks.

The biggest hurdle to come, though, will be getting the phone through network testing. AT&T and Verizon have announced vague agreements that suggest they will be carrying the phone.

