Devices bearing the 'Fan Edition' moniker for Samsung devices have had their ups and downs in the market. The Galaxy S20 FE struck the perfect balance of price and hardware, seeping the reward of high sales. But its follow-up, the Galaxy S21 FE, didn't see as much success. And despite rumors hinting at the launch of the Galaxy S22 FE, we saw Samsung drop the smartphone.

But in 2023, Samsung has a distinct gap in its smartphone lineup. The Galaxy A54 5G comes in at $449, with the next best option being the compact Galaxy S23 at $799. The rumored Galaxy S23 FE can fill this gap perfectly with a price that ranges between $600-$700.

Here we will discuss the features we'd like to see on the phone if it does make its way to market.

A 6.4-inch display once again for the best of both worlds

Image Credit: Pocketnow YouTube The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE shipped with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display.

For those who want a large Samsung phone that offers a premium experience spending $1000 is a minimum requirement — barring the best deals available on the latest Galaxy S23 series phones.

The Fan Edition phones launched so far have filled this gap perfectly, with displays ranging between 6.4 inches and 6.5 inches. We hope the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE repeats the 6.4-inch size of the Galaxy S21 FE, as it offers the perfect compromise between easy-to-handle hardware and a great media viewing experience.

Other features we'd like it to have once again are the 800 nits-or-so of typical brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. Asking for an adaptive refresh rate panel would result in improved battery endurance, but it'll also drive up the cost of the device, so it's something we feel is worth skipping.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor

A report from Sammobile currently states that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will ship with the Exynos 2200 processor, which features an AMD-developed GPU. Ideally, we'd like to see the smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The processor boasts the ability to sustain high levels of performance for a long period of time and improved thermal efficiency, each of which positively impacts the user experience.

The latter has shown a remarkable improvement over its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the Exynos 2200, be it related to performance or endurance. Both these factors are something a "Fan Edition" device can benefit from, as it will give its users access to power and reliability at an attractive price.

Choosing a Qualcomm processor will even bring additional advantages like access to the Spectra Image Signal Processor, which can result in capturing better images.

A camera array that brings the best of the Galaxy S23 series

Image Credit: Pocketnow YouTube The triple-camera array on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

The last feature we'd like to see on the Galaxy S23 FE is camera hardware parity with the standard Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus and some of the software goodness that is available on the new smartphones.

The triple camera setup on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus isn't much different than what we saw on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus. It's headlined by a 50-megapixel sensor with a 12-megapixel telephoto and 10-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom.

If this camera hardware makes its way to the Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung will have a mid-range device that's extremely versatile. Most competing devices in this price range ship with a capable wide camera and a mediocre ultrawide shooter. A telephoto lens alone will make the device a more versatile tool and hence, attractive to buyers.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE can be a great $600-$700 smartphone

The tenets of a great smartphone, apart from its design, always revolve around the performance it offers and its camera hardware. Samsung is known to nail the design aspect, and its camera implementation, while not a favorite for everyone, is one of the most versatile options on the market.

If Samsung is able to nail the performance aspect of its planned Fan Edition smartphone, it's bound to have a device that will attract attention and compete well against devices like the Pixel 7 and the upcoming Nothing Phone 2.

