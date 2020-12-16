Apple launched the Watch Series 6 at its Time Flies event recently. The new product comes with a familiar design but packs a host of new features. The biggest upgrade is the ability to measure blood oxygen saturation level, also known as VO2 Max reading. Moreover, it combines algorithms and sensor readings to measure blood oxygen levels in just 15 seconds. Plus, it records your vital blood oxygen saturation level while you sleep. The always-on display is now 2.5 times brighter as well. But the Apple Watch Series 6 size is something you need to know before purchasing one. Hence, we are here to help.

How to measure your wrist for Apple Watch

To measure your wrist for Apple Watch take a flexible tape and hold it just below where your wrist bone sits – at the place where you are likely to wear the band. Wrap the tape around your wrist to measure the Apple Watch size. Usually, a small wrist is 5 – 6.5 inches whereas a large wrist is between 7 – 8.5 inches. Notably, Apple Watch bands can be adjusted for your fit so you need not worry much.

Apple Watch size

Via: Apple

The Apple Watch Series 6 comes in two different sizes – 40mm and 44mm. These measurements denote the size of the dial. For the 40mm model, you can expect a width of 34mm, depth of 10.7mm, and a case weight of around 30 grams. Further, the 44m model provides a width of 38mm, the same 10.7mm depth, and a 36g case weight. While choosing the right Apple Watch size is an important part of making a buying decision, you can always purchase different straps to suit your needs.

Aside from comfort, you also need to know the battery life and cost of both Apple Watch sizes would be different. If battery life is most important to you, you should take note of this. Aside from the usual leather and Nike bands, Apple has introduced a new Solo band for the Apple Watch Series 6, which has no clasp, no buckle, and it is stretchable. The Apple Watch Series 6 comes in seven colors. Furthermore, there is a Braided Solo loop that comes in five colors and multiple sizes.

Apple Watch Series 6 price

The smartwatch is now up for grabs in both GPS-only and cellular variants. The GPS model of Apple Watch Series 6 starts at $399, while the cellular variant carries a starting price of $499 in the US.