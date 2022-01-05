What Lenovo would have shown at CES 2022

A lot of tech companies skipped out on attending the CES 2022 tradeshow this year due to the pandemic still going on. Lenovo was one of them, but they had a more intimate showing of some of their upcoming new devices in New York so that we could still see some previews of what they are working on. We've got a good set of new Lenovo laptops from the Yoga series, ThinkBook series, Legion gaming series, ThinkPad X1 series, and the new ThinkPad Z series. A lot of these products are starting to use more sustainable materials like recycled aluminum, recycled vegan leather, recycled ocean water plastic, and biodegradable/recyclable packaging.

ThinkPad Z Series

The ThinkPad Z Series Z13 and Z16 are totally new laptop computer styles from Lenovo. They are kind of a progression from the traditional ThinkPad's with some more consumer-style design changes. There are some new color options like a very cool leather texture with shiny bronze accents. The ThinkPad Z series still has the red TrackPoint joystick between the G and H keys on the keyboard, but the tactile buttons are gone. Instead, they're hidden in the top edge of the trackpad. There's also a little series of braille bumps that will help you locate the hidden buttons though, so it's actually pretty nice to use.

The Z series is also bigger on sustainability with recyclable sugarcane and bamboo packaging. Oh, and the laptops themselves are made from recycled vegan leather and aluminum. The ThinkPad Z13 will be available from May 2022, starting from $1549 and the ThinkPad Z16 will be available from May 2022, starting from $2099.

ThinkPad X1

The ThinkPad X1 is the popular ultra reliable solid business laptop and for CES we've got the X1 Carbon 10th Gen, X1 Yoga 7th Gen and X1 Nano 2nd Gen. There's a new camera bump with a high resolution camera and 360-degree far field quad-array microphones. You've also got OLED display options and Dolby powered solutions, including Dolby Voice® with its latest noise cancelling technology, for exemplary audio-visual and collaboration experiences. The screens on these are really nice too. Unlike Macbooks, these screens have very low levels of glare making them very visible even near windows and well-lit rooms. I was very impressed with the screen quality on these.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 will be available from March 2022, with an expected starting price of $1639. ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 will be available from March 2022, with an expected starting price of $1749. ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 will be available from April 2022, with an expected starting price of $1659.

ThinkBook Series

The new hotness in the ThinkBook series that I was very excited about is the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 which has an extra wide screen and a secondary small pen-enabled and touch-enabled screen on the right side of the keyboard. The keyboard tablet pen/touch screen has some special software that can give you access to a numeric keypad, an application launcher, tiled application groups, and even a mirrored screen of your Motorola smartphone. Normally the keyboard screen acts as just a 2nd monitor. You can drag any app window from the main screen down and into the keyboard's screen. Programs that automatically recognize a 2nd screen work well here too. Lightroom, for example, automatically puts a grid of thumbnail images in the keyboard screen while you work with a large selected image on the main screen. It's pretty awesome. There's also a bit of software to help you snap windows into the rotated "L" shaped screen layout. It's a little unintutive to access those options though as you have to click and drag the titlebar of a window into this unintelligible icon that appears and then drag it to whichever icon you want it to snap into. So... usability could certainly improved, but the functionality is super cool! You can also make your web browser "cascade" vertically all the way from the right side of the top screen down and through the keyboard screen. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 will come with a small pressure sensitive stylus that can slip into the side silo, but you can also get a larger stylus that's more comfortable to hold, but also has a color sensor in the other end. This way you can point it at a real world object and basically suck up the color like Photoshop's "eye dropper". That sounds like a great feature!

With the other ThinkBooks, we've got the ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 which can use a ThinkBook Wireless Multi-Device Charging Mat that brings wireless charging for both the laptop and a smartphone (that supports Qi wireless charging). This looks like a great feature. No need to grab a wire and try to find the hole to plug it into anymore. Just set your laptop on the desk!

ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 will be available from May 2022, with starting price of $1399. ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 will be available from April 2022, with starting price of $1099. ThinkBook Wireless Multi-device Charging Mat available from April 2022, with starting price of $199.99 ThinkBook 14 Gen 4+ i will be available from April 2022, with starting price of $839. ThinkBook 16 Gen 4+ i will be available from April 2022, with starting price of $859.

Yoga Series

I've always liked the Yoga series of Lenovo laptops since I'm a big fan of Tablet PC convertibles. The new Yoga series tablet PCs are looking really good. We've even got an interesting fabric backing on the Yoga 6! They've got bumped up specs, too, and nice rounded edges that make them easier to hold.

Yoga 9i convertible laptop (14”, 7) with 12th Gen Intel Core processors is available starting in Q2 2022 and will start at $1,399.00 16-inch Yoga 7i convertible laptop with 12th Gen Intel Core processors with optional up to next-level graphics (coming soon) is available starting in Q2 2022 and will start at $899.00. The 14-inch model with 12th Gen Intel Core processors is also available starting in Q2 2022 and will start at $949.00. Bundled active pen is optional depending on market. Yoga 6 convertible laptop (13”, 7) with AMD RyzenTM 5000 Series processors will start at $749.00 and is available starting Q2 2022.

Legion Series

The Legion series is where you'll find Lenovo's high-power gaming workstations. These are the ones with big exhaust vents in the back and discrete graphics processing units and maybe even rainbow colored animated keyboard backlights. We've got the 16-inch Lenovo Legion 5i Pro, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro laptops, the polished 15-inch Lenovo Legion 5i, and the Lenovo Legion 5 laptops. Lenovo Legion 5i Pro laptop (16”, 7) with Intel Core processors is available starting in February 2022 and will start at $1,569.99 and the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro laptop (16”, 7) with next-gen AMD Ryzen processors is available starting April 2022 and starts at $1,429.99. Lenovo Legion 5i laptop (15”, 7) with Intel Core processors is available starting in February 2022 and will start at $1,199.99, and the Lenovo Legion 5i laptop (15”, 7) with next-gen AMD Ryzen processors is available starting April 2022 and starts at $1,129.99.

Smarthome products

Lenovo's got a couple interesting smart home products to show off too. There's a new Lenovo Smart Clock with some accessories like a wireless charging stand and some nightlight attachments that make the smart clock look like a little cartoon character. Then there's a Lenovo Smart frame that you can hang on the wall for some interactive exercise activities. Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in is available in January 2022 , starting at $59.99.8 Lenovo Ambient Light Dock is expected to be available starting in Q1 2022 and will start at $29.99.8