Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra
Samsung announced its second flagship of the year yesterday, August 5 at its Galaxy UnPacked August 2020 event. Unlike the Galaxy S20 series, the Galaxy Note20 lineup consists of two devices: the regular Galaxy Note20 and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra. The price starts at a steep $999 for the former with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and goes up to $1,299 for the latter with 2GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

Samsung has started taking pre-orders for both the devices already. Further, the Galaxy Note20 duo will arrive in stores on August 21. You’ll be able to pick up the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra from all the major carriers — AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon in the US.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra specifications

Display6.9″ edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Infinity-O Display (3088×1440),496ppi, HDR10+ certified
120Hz refresh rate
SoCSnapdragon 865+
RAM12GB LPDDR5
Storage128GB / 512GB
expandable up to 1TB with microSD card
CamerasRear: 108MP (f/1.8), 0.8μm, 1/1.33″ with OIS
12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 120 ̊ FOV
12MP (f/3.0) Telephoto
Laser AF

Front: 10MP (f/2.2)
Camera featuresSpace Zoom
. 5x Optical Zoom
. Up to 50x Super Resolution Zoom
OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)
Tracking AF
Battery4500mAh with 25W wired fast charging
15W wireless charging, RW 4.5W
OSAndroid 10
Network[5G]
5G Non-Standalone (NSA), Standalone (SA), Sub6 / mmWave
[LTE]
Enhanced 4×4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LTE Cat.20
Up to 2.0Gbps Download / Up to 200Mbps Upload
[Wi-Fi]
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM
Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 1.2Gbps Upload
[Bluetooth]
Bluetooth® v 5.0, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)
[Ultra Wide Band]
Audio[Stereo speakers by AKG]
Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included.)
[Ultra high quality audio playback]
UHQ 32-bit &DSD64/128 support
PCM: Up to 32 bits, DSD: DSD64/128
*DSD64 and DSD128 playback can be limited depending on the file format.
Otherin-display fingerprint sensor,
NFC, IP68
Weight: 208g

You can checkout the Galaxy Note20 specs here and the detailed Galaxy Note20 Ultra specs here. Further, here’s what is different between the two devices.

