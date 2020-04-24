The second-generation iPhone SE was launched on April 15. Apple didn’t tease the phone even once before its debut and simply made it official via a press release. However, the phone is an enticing deal at $399. Here’s when you’ll be able to purchase the new iPhone SE.

The iPhone SE release date is April 24, that is, today. The phone is now available from retail outlets, Apple Authorized Resellers, and major carriers in over 40 countries.

It has been made available in black, white and (PRODUCT)RED color options.

iPhone SE price

The base 64GB model costs $399, the 128GB variant will retail at $449, while the 256GB version will cost $549. It was already up for pre-order uptil now.

The iPhone SE price in India starts at Rs 42,500 for the base 64GB model. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs 47,800, whereas the 256GB model costs more than OnePlus 8 Pro, Rs 58,300.

iPhone SE specifications

The new iPhone SE is made using aerospace-grade aluminum and glass, while the Touch ID sensor is covered with a layer of sapphire glass. It is rated IP67 and supports wireless charging as well. Moreover, it supports fast-charging courtesy of the 18W charger. Apple claims it can be juiced up halfway through in just 30 minutes.

The iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch Retina HD (1334-by-750) True Tone LCD display with a peak brightness of 625 nits. The display offers a 1400:1 contrast ratio. It sports a single 12MP (f/1.8) wide-angle camera that employs computational photography for image processing.

The camera system supports Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting effects, Smart HDR and Depth Control. However, it misses out on Night Mode. Further, users can also shoot 4K videos at 60fps and slo-mo 1080p videos at up to 240fps. On the front lies a 7MP selfie shooter.

Under the hood lies Apple‘s latest A13 Bionic chip that also powers the iPhone 11 series. It is a dual-SIM phone that uses a physical Nano-SIM and an eSIM. Here’s everything you need to know about the device.