If you’re thinking about upgrading to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, or the Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets, you might want to consider purchasing a Samsung Care+ Plan alongside your device. The current prices of devices are slowly going up, and with how the market is constantly changing, it might be a good idea to protect your investment.

The Samsung Care+ program gives you peace of mind that your expensive gadgets are protected, and if anything were to happen, you’d be covered and provided with either a new replacement, certified parts, reliable support, or a quick and hassle-free repair.

Most new smartphones come with fragile displays, and the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold series can easily be damaged with little care and attention. Devices bought through the Upgrade program are often covered by one year of Care+ plan, while devices purchased through carriers offer only a standard warranty that doesn’t prevent accidental damage, theft, or loss.

What is Samsung Care+?

Samsung Care+ is a service that covers mechanical breakdowns and accidental damage. The service covers a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, wearables, house appliances (such as refrigerators, washing machines), and more. The benefits include unlimited repairs at low prices, next business day replacements, 24/7 expert support, and Samsung Genuine Parts and certified technicians.

Samsung offers four protection plans in the US, including:

Samsung Care+with Theft and Loss

Samsung Care+

Samsung Care+ Essentials

Theft and Loss Insurance (only available in NY)

Samsung Care+

The Samsung Care+ service is available as a monthly subscription, starting as low as $3 per month, or as a one-off payment, starting at just $49. The company will offer protection for 24 or 36 months, as long as you’re subscribed. The plan includes unlimited repair and replacement claims while the subscription lasts, but it’s worth noting that Samsung will only offer three replacements each year, and only if the Theft and Loss plan is selected. There are no limits on the number of repairs and mechanical breakdowns.

Samsung Care+ Essentials

The Essentials plan works on a 24-month term basis, and it requires customers to pay up front. Prices start at $19, $39, $59, and $89, depending on the selected tier and device, and it only includes mechanical breakdowns. This means that Samsung won’t be able to help you if you lose your device, but it’s a great way to extend your warranty.

Samsung Care+with Theft and Loss

This is a premium plan, and the monthly recurring charge costs $8, $10, $13, and $16, depending on the tier and device. The upfront payments are much higher for the 24-month terms. Like the other plans, this has four tiers costing: $129, $189, $249, and $329. For Theft and Loss, users are required to pay $99, $149, $149, or $199 depending on the tier of their deivce. The higher the value, the higher the tier.

Samsung Care+ Fees

Samsung Care+ has several tiers, each covering a wide range of devices at different price points. Regardless of the tier, mechanical breakdowns are usually covered at no extra charge for customers, while Watches or Buds will usually cost at least $29. Cracked Screens will similarly cost $29 to repair, while AHD repair or replacements will go for $99. You can find even more tables and fees on Samsung’s website.

Service Type All Tier Mechanical Breakdown $0 Watches or Buds Repair $29 Cracked Screen Repair $29 ADH Repair or Replacement $99

Samsung Care+ is available on all new Samsung smartphones and tablets within the first 60 days of purchase and usage. Users can sign up for the plan during the checkout process, via the Samsung Members application, or the Samsung Care+ website. The Samsung site will require customers to enter their device’s IMEI number to register the device. The coverage begins immediately after the purchase.

The plan and coverage can be canceled at any time, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Users can sign into their Samsung accounts on Samsong.com, click on “My Account,” and then “My Subscriptions”.

24/7 Expert Support is available via 1-833-690-0918 or the Samsung website.

Should you buy Samsung Care+?

If you’re prone to accidents, or perhaps want a little bit of peace of mind, the Samsung Care+ program is well worth the money. If you don’t want to hassle with other third-party insurance companies, the Care+ program offers very similar services that are easy to understand without any hidden charges. In fact, Samsung even has a well-structured FAQ on its website, detailing and answering most questions users have.

Users with high-end smartphones are often encouraged to subscribe to the Samsung Care+ to avoid paying hundreds of dollars for repairs and upon loss or theft. Speaking of which, if you travel or commute a lot, it might not be a bad idea to protect your belongings with a care plan, so you’re not left without a device in case the worst happens.

Samsung Care+ is relatively inexpensive, and it offers a lot of value for the money. There are a lot of benefits, and the Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss plan is the one we’d recommend for most people who travel and commute a lot. The Samsung Care+ is an excellent value for most users looking for additional protection and relatively cheap repairs.