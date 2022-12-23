An in-home karaoke experience built into your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Here's how to use it.

What is Apple Music Sing and How To Use It

Alongside the launch of iOS 16.2, Apple introduced several new features. While Advanced Data Protection for iCloud backups received the most attention, Apple Music Sing is one of those additions that not many asked for but is sure to make for a fun experience — especially if you enjoy karaoke. Here we look at what the feature offers and how you can use it.

What is Apple Music Sing?

Apple Music Sing will allow you to sing along to most songs on Apple Music with real-time lyrics and adjustable volume for vocals. Effectively, you will have access to a vast catalog of music that lets you take whichever position you desire in the song, be it as the lead or backup singer. You can also perform duets with friends and family.

In terms of visuals, Apple Music Sing will have animated lyrics with different styles for primary and background vocals, allowing you to get the timing right when singing.

There's also a Duet View for when there are multiple artists in a song. You will be shown their lines on opposite sides of the screen, making it easier to decide who will sing which line.

When in use, Apple Music doesn't entirely remove the vocals from the song but only significantly reduces their volume. It also turns off Dolby Atmos.

Who Can Use Apple Music Sing?

Now, to use Apple Music Sing, there are a few prerequisites. First, you will need a compatible Apple Music subscription — Student, Individual, or Family plan. The cheapest $5 Voice Plan does not support Apple Music Sing.

Second, you will need a compatible device. While Apple Music Sing will be available for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, not all models are supported. We've listed the exact list below:

iPhone 11 and later and iPhone SE (3rd gen.) running the latest iOS version.

iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd gen. and later), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th gen. and later), iPad Air (4th gen. and later), iPad mini (6th gen.), and iPad (9th gen. and later) running the latest iPadOS version.

Apple TV 4K (3rd gen.) running the latest tvOS version.

How To Use Apple Music Sing?

To begin using Apple Music Sing, you'll need to use the Music application on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. Once you have it open, follow the steps below to use the feature:

Select a song from your library and begin playing. Next, tap on the Lyrics button — indicated by the double quotes inside a text box — in the left-bottom corner. Now, tap on the microphone icon on the right side of your screen — above the song progress bar — to enable Apple Music Sing. You can also increase or decrease vocal volume with this slider that replaces the button.

Apple Music Sing remains enabled until you quit the application. If you want to return to listening to music, you can disable the feature by tapping the microphone icon.

Apple Music Sing Brings a Fun New Home Karaoke Experience

Apple Music Sing is a fun new addition to your Apple devices, which no one expected. It is a simple way to access many songs for those who enjoy singing and is bound to help create some great memories.

If you're interested in trying out the feature, follow the steps listed above, and remember to try out Apple's curated playlists, which it says will work best with this new addition.