What do you want from the Galaxy Note 10? | PNWeekly 365

The Nintendo Switch Lite might have taken a lot of the airwaves this week, but anyone following Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event got a really good look at the upcoming Galaxy Note 10. Joshua Vergara is joined by Jaime Rivera to discuss the latest Nintendo console, why it might not live up to the name ‘Switch,’ and why they hate themselves enough to still buy it despite owning the original Switch. After that, we react to some of your comments from last week’s show before getting into a spirited discussion about what we want to see from the Galaxy Note 10!

Don’t forget to jump into the YouTube comments section to answer our question of the week: What do you want to see from the Galaxy Note 10?

Enjoy a video version of the show in our YouTube version, found above! We encourage you to listen in on the whole conversation below or by tuning in via your favorite podcasting application. We are on Google, Apple, Spotify, PocketCasts, via direct download, and more!

Produced and hosted by

Joshua Vergara

Guests

Jaime Rivera

The show

Intro and Outro music provided by Argofox:

Minerva – Bloom

youtu.be/hUVq-aq6aVI