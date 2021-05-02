Apple finally launched the long-rumored AirTags at its Spring Loaded event on April 20 alongside the purple iPhone in the latest iPhone lineup.. It is essentially an extension of Apple’s Find My app. If you misplace your item and it is within Bluetooth range, you can use the Find My app to play a sound from the AirTag to help locate it. You can also put AirTag into Lost Mode and be notified when it is in range or has been located by the vast Find My network. However, there is still some confusion regarding what you can track with AirTags. Can you use it to track people or pets? Or is it limited to items?

Apple AirTags are designed to track items. You can attach the AirTags to keyrings, backpacks, purses, and more. However, they are not designed to track humans and pets. Kaiann Drance, Apple’s VP of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, and Ron Huang, Apple’s Senior Director of Sensing and Connectivity, have stressed in an interview with Fast Company that the tracker hasn’t been designed to track people or pets but instead focuses on items.

So, it seems like the answer to the question “Will I be able to track people using an AirTag?” is no.

You can track up to 16 items with AirTags on them using a single Apple ID

They said that if you need to track your child as a parent, it is better to use an Apple Watch with Family Setup. As for pets, if you want to attach AirTags to pet collars, you will have to make sure that the pet gets into range of a device in the Find My network to locate its precise location. However, Apple is not suggesting the use of AirTags in a pet collar. That said, it understands that people will eventually do it. So putting down some ground rules is a good move.

Apple says that the setup for AirTags is similar to that of AirPods. Here’s how you can set up your AirTag:

Locate the Find My app on your compatible iPhone or iPad. Pair your AirTag with your iPhone by bringing it close to your iPhone, and it should connect. Follow the onscreen steps to name your new item. Register it to your Apple ID. You should now see the AirTag under Items in the app since it is now paired. Now, you can attach the AirTag with whatever item you want to track.

What if I lose my item with AirTag on it?

Once you set up an AirTag, it will appear in the new Items tab in the Find My app. Here, you can view the item’s current or last known location on a map. If you lose your item and it is within Bluetooth range, you can use the Find My app to play a sound from the AirTag to help locate it. Plus, you can also ask Siri to find your item. It will make the AirTag play a sound if it is nearby.

What if the AirTag isn’t in the Bluetooth range? Well, Apple has that figured out too. If you lose a device with AirTag on it, and it is out of Bluetooth range, the Find My network can help track it down. It can detect Bluetooth signals from a lost AirTag and relay the location back to its owner.

Furthermore, if a lost AirTag is found by someone, they can tap it using their iPhone or any NFC-capable device and be taken to a website that will display a contact phone number for the owner, if they have provided one.