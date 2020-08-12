Samsung’s Galaxy ‘S’ lineup is known for packing the most capable camera hardware that the company can lay its hands-on, while the Galaxy Note line-up blends powerful hardware with a tonne of productivity-focused features, and of course, the S Pen. But that doesn’t mean the Galaxy Note series’ camera hardware is underwhelming. On the contrary, it is quite the opposite. Take for example the Galaxy Note20, which features one of the most powerful and feature-packed imaging hardware you’ll find on a flagship smartphone.

The main camera on the Galaxy Note20 uses a 12MP sensor that measures 1/1.76-inch and has 1.8μm pixels. It is optically stabilized and uses an f/1.8 lens. The 12MP wide-angle camera employs an f/2.2 lens that offers a 120-degree field of view, while the sensor behind it packs smaller 1.4μm pixels.

Lastly, the OIS-backed 64MP telephoto lens packs an f/2.0 lens while the pixel size is 0.8μm. It provides up to 3x hybrid optical zoom and 30x Super Resolution (or super res) zoom output. On the front, you’ll find a 10MP selfie camera with an 80-degree field of view and an f/2.2 lens.

But it’s not just about the megapixels and zoom range, because there is more to the Galaxy Note20’s camera hardware than just pixels and lenses. You get a ton of features such as Scene Optimizer, Shot Suggestions, Flaw Detection, Single Take, Live Focus (for both stills and videos), Super Slo-mo and more.

Both the front and rear cameras on the Galaxy Note20 offer support for HDR capture as well as 4K video capture. Plus, you can seamlessly switch between the front and rear cameras for recording 4K videos. And for those who prefer true-to-life colors and contrast, there is support for HDR10+ capture as well, alongside Dynamic Tone mapping.

For those who like to play with the camera, they can shoot super slo-mo videos at 960fps (720p resolution). Samsung says that the Super Steady mode and AI stabilization will help users capture smoother, shake-free videos. Talking about video capture, Galaxy Note20 users can shoot 4K videos at 60fps and even higher-resolution 8K videos at 30fps frame rate.

Plus, Galaxy Note20 also allows users to shoot cinematic 21:9 videos at 24fps frame rate. And while recording videos, users can switch between the front and rear mic, or even use an external Bluetooth microphone such as the Galaxy Buds Live to isolate the subject’s voice.