Samsung launched its latest and greatest flagship, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra at its Galaxy UnPacked August 2020 event last week. The smartphone will be widely available in carrier and Unlocked by Samsung versions through Samsung.com, carriers, and retailers online starting August 21. The phone comes with a 108MP primary rear camera that can shoot 8K videos. There are a number of camera features that the phone holds up its sleeve. Here’s all you need to know about them.

Cameras Rear: 108MP (f/1.8), 0.8μm, 1/1.33″ with OIS

12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 120 ̊ FOV

12MP (f/3.0) Telephoto

Laser AF



Front: 10MP (f/2.2)

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra sports a triple rear camera setup with laser autofocus. The primary lens is of 108MP. It supports PDAF and OIS. It has a pixel size of 0.8μm and f/1.8 aperture. Further, it comes with a 1/1.33-inch image sensor size. The phone uses optical image stabilization on its main camera lens that should help keep still images looking nice and sharp while hopefully minimizing camera shake when shooting video.

The second camera is 12MP ultra-wide-angle. It has a 120-degree field-of-view and 1.4μm pixel size. The third camera is a 12MP telephoto lens that has a f/3.0 aperture and 1.0μm pixel size. It comes with features like 5x optical zoom, up to 50x super resolution zoom and tracking AF. On the front lies a 10MP selfie shooter.

The phone can use the huge resolution of its main sensor to offer zoom levels all the way up to 50x. It is different from Galaxy S20 Ultra‘s100x zoom. However, we expect good quality images from its zoom. On the other hand, the ultra-wide-angle lens is the same as the one found on the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra can shoot video in a whopping 8K resolution at 24 frames per second. Moreover, Samsung has equipped the phone with pro video options so you can take manual control over settings. It can shoot in 21:9 aspect ratio, which gives a more cinematic, widescreen look to your footage. Further, the optical image optimization should help keep your footage stable even while shooting at full 8K resolution. However, we’ll test it further in our full review.

As for the selfie shooter, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra houses a 10MP front camera. It is a single lens. While we would have appreciated a wide-angle lens to squeeze more people into a group shot, but it is what it is. Here are all the specifications of the device: