Sony Xperia devices are beautiful, in their own particular way, but they aren’t as famous as the once were. The company has never stopped giving us good smartphones with great specs, even though sales aren’t always great. Now, Sony is trying to change that, and rumors mention a possible device with up to six cameras, a rolable smartphone, and we have even seen leaks of a new Xperia 5 Plus with a Time of Flight sensor. That’s all great, but it’s even better when we find out that there’s an official announcement for the arrival of the next Xperia smartphone.

Sony has sent press invitations for a new event that’s going to take place on Monday, February 24th, during MWC 2020 in Barcelona. The invitation also mentions a livestream that will start at 8:30 am CET. Rumors make us expect the new Sony Xperia 5 Plus and maybe a new mid-range device using the Snapdragon 765 processors. We are also hoping to see a new flagship that’s rumored to include the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset, maybe including its own IMX686 64MP camera sensor, even though Sony is already having a hard time keeping up with the demand for new camera sensors.

Source GSM Arena